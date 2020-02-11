Gilbert P. Dively, 75, of Winchester, died Feb. 6, 2020, at StoneSprings Hospital Center.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Dively.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
John R. Fishel, 25, of Winchester, died Feb. 8, 2020.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Donald P. Joy, 95, of Winchester, died Feb. 8, 2020, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Eleanor R. Joy.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Frances C. Robinson, 81, of Middletown, died Feb. 9, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, George R. Robinson.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Glenn T. Surface, 87, of Paris, died Feb. 10, 2020, at the home of his son in Front Royal.
He is survived by his wife, Eleanor V. Surface.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.