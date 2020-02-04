Dorothy Ann Herring, 81, of Winchester died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald S. Herring.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
H. Scott Lawson, 72, of Front Royal, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Commonwealth Senior Living, Front Royal.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
John E. Lyttle, 68, of Berryville, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at home.
He is survived by his wife, Kim McClinton Lyttle.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
William Parker Jr., of Winchester, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Home, Inc., Winchester.
Ann Reeves Hunt Ritter, 76, of Frederick County, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Allen Ritter.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
James Thomas Spence, 68, of Frederick County, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at home.
He is survived is his wife, Robin Spence.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
