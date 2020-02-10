Sharon A. Anderson, 68, of Gore, died Feb. 9, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her father Arthur L. Anderson.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Albert I. Elsea, 96, of Winchester, died Feb. 9, 2020, in the Winchester Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by Frances L. Elsea.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Charles W. Fletcher, III, 92, of Front Royal, died Feb. 9, 2020, in Shenandoah Senior Living, Front Royal.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Harriett Brown Fletcher.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
Donald P. Joy, 95, of Winchester, died Feb.8, 2020, at his residence.He is survived by his wife, Eleanor R. Joy.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Rupert H. Lyles, Jr., 88, of Boyce, died Feb. 7, 2020, in INOVA Fairfax Hospital, Falls Church.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret P. Lyles.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Bettie L. Thompson, 80, of Winchester, died Feb. 7, 2020, in Winchester Medical Center.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Thompson.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.