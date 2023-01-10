Darryl L. Bartle, 62, of Winchester, died Jan. 6, 2023, in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
James W. Casey, 92, of Charles Town, West Virginia, died Jan. 8, 2023, at Jefferson Medical Center, Ranson, West Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor MacDonald.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Betty J. Caylor, 91, of Berryville, died Jan. 6, 2023, at The Willows of Meadow Branch, Winchester.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd E. Caylor.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Thelma M. Dillon, 93, of Winchester, died Jan. 9, 2023, in Front Royal.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Dillon.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
David R. Grove, Sr., 74, of Winchester, died Jan. 9, 2023, at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce M. Grove.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Marilyn C. Heflin, 92, of Frederick County, died Jan. 8, 2023, at Blue Ridge Hospice Residential Care Center.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Nancy O. Moomaw, 85, of Clear Brook, died Jan. 5, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Rebecca G. Smith, 45, of Wardensville, West Virginia, died Jan. 7, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Henry Smith.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville, WV.
