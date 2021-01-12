Joshua R. Farris, 35, of Winchester, died Jan. 2, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Margaret M. A. Grover, 86, of Augusta, West Virginia. died Jan. 11, 2021, at Hampshire Center, Romney, WV.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Janet L. Huffman, 76, of Baker, West Virginia, died Jan. 10, 2021, at E.A. Hawse Nursing and Rehab.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, WV.
Jennifer Lynch, 54, of Frederick County, died Jan. 8, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey L. Lynch.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Linda M. Ransom, 77, of Inwood, West Virginia, died Jan. 8, 2021, at Hospice of the Panhandle, Kearneysville, WV.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold E. Ransom.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
David M. Scott, 87, of Stephenson, died Jan. 7, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna L. Scott.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Carolyn L. Tharpe, 72, of Front Royal, died Jan. 8, 2021, at her residence.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.