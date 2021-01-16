J. William Brumback, 96, of Winchester, died Jan. 14, 2021.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Janet L. Cain, 51, of Winchester, died Jan. 14, 2021.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Joann D. Hooker, 82, of Romney, West Virginia, died Jan. 12, 2021, at a local nursing home.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV.
Charles R. Keener, 87, of Levels, West Virginia, died Jan. 13, 2021, at the Hospice of the Panhandle In-Patient facility, Kearneysville, WV.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Margaret A. Lang, 65, of Romney, West Virginia, died Jan. 11, 2021, at her residence.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Romney, WV.
Patsy L. Rose, 99, of Frederick County, died Jan. 13, 2021, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam B. Rose, Jr.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
William L. McDonnell Sr., 95, of Frederick County, died Jan. 14, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Joann M. McDonnell.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Danny R. Pyles, 51 of Romney, West Virginia, died Jan. 15, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Rene G. Romero, 70, Stephenson, died Jan. 14, 2021.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Elbert G. Shell, 95, of Baker, West Virginia, died Jan. 13, 2021, at E.A. Hawse Health Care, Baker, WV.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, WV.
Terry L. Walker, 44, of Winchester, died Jan. 13, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Vivian Walker.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
