Kiley E. Cornwell, Jr., 81, of High View, West Virginia, died Jan. 11, 2023.
He is survived by his wife, Marlene V. Cornwell.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
Leevern L. Gwinner, 79, of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, died Jan. 14, 2023. (Vet!!)
He is survived by his wife, Karen O. Gwinner.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Steven W. Kerns, of Inwood, West Virignia, died Jan. 13, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
