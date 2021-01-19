Gary E. George, 82, of Front Royal, died Jan. 12, 2021, at Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Nancy D. Hulver, 80, of Winchester, died Jan. 16, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
She is survived by her husband, Joe Hulver.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Michael E. Keesling, 77, of Paw Paw, West Virginia died Jan. 16, 2021, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda R. Keesling.
Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Trent L. Michaud, 50, of Stephens City, died Jan. 15, 2021, in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
He is survived by his wife, Maria A. Michaud.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
