Alice M. Colebank, 71, of Romney, West Virginia, died Dec. 29, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Romney, WV.
Rev. Dr. Gilbert L. Foster Sr., 95, of Frederick County, died Dec. 26, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Amelia Foster.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Dr. George Steven Yeatras, 86, of Winchester, Virginia died Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Surviving is his wife, Georgia Yeatras.
Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
