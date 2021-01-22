Peggy A. Crouse, 85, of Pin Oak, West Virginia, died Jan. 19, 2021, at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene M. Crouse.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Virginia A. Lee, 58, of Hagerstown, Maryland, died Jan. 202, 2021, at her residence.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, West Virginia.
Donna R. Norman, 75, of Augusta, West Virginia, died Jan. 20, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Romine M. Overbey, 91, died Jan. 20, 2021, at the Village at Orchard Ridge, Winchester.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Overbey.
Thomas H. Wright, 82, of Frederick County, died Jan. 20, 2021, at Inova Fairfax Hospital. VET!!
He is survived by his wife, Georgeanna Wright.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.