Stanley B. Bowman Sr., 97, dof Needmore, West Virginia, died Jan. 21, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, WV.
Amber N. Brinklow, 38, of Winchester, died Jan. 21, 2021, in Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Clyde J. Brumback, 91, of White Post, died Jan. 21, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center. VET!!
He is survived by his wife, Dougie Brumback.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Herbert B. Guynn, 87, of Winchester, died Jan. 20, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Guynn.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Clarence J. Powers, 83, of Cross Junction, died Jan. 21, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center. VET!!
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Betty V. Self, 86, of Romney, West Virginia, died Jan. 20, 2021, at the Hampshire Center, Romney, WV.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Venson E. Self.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
Thomas Wolfe, 69, of Gore, died Jan. 22, 2021.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.