Phineas L. Dorsey, 90, of Bunker Hill, West Virginia, died Jan. 22, 2023, in Hospice of the Panhandle.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Faye L. Snyder, 76, of Wardensville, West Virginia, died Jan. 20, 2023, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Snyder.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville, W.Va.
