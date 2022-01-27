Donald R. Beard, 76, of Berryville, died Jan. 24, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Larry D. Costello, 78, of Stephens City, died Jan. 26, 2022, in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Car Center, Winchester.
He is survived by his wife, Natalie J. Costello.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
William L. Dunlap, 77, of Winchester, died Jan. 24, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Jane N. Dunlap.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Danny Lanning, 72, of Frederick County, died Jan. 22, 2022, at Consulate Healthcare of Woodstock.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanie Lanning.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Hal W. Magee, 65, of Winchester, died Jan. 26, 2022, in Envoy Nursing Home.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
The Rev. Frederick R. Trumbore, 87, of Winchester, died Jan. 23, 2022, at Westminster-Canterbury.
He is Survived by his wife, Jean K. Trumbore.
Arrangements are by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.