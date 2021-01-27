Robert O. Cissel, 82, of Bluemont, died Jan. 25, 2021, at his home.
He is survived by his wife Katherine G. Cissel.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Shirley V. Combs, 96, of Winchester, died Jan. 25, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray Combs.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Arthur H. deButts, 87, of Winchester, died Jan. 25, 2021, at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce E. deButts.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Dailey B. Haggerty, 78, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, died Jan. 24, 2021, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Cecilia A. Haggerty.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV.
Elizabeth A. Hall, 69, of Front Royal, died Jan. 7, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William P. Hall.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Robert C. Musser, 46, of Sharpsburg, Maryland, died Jan. 25, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Musser.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Robert Levi, 91, of Winchester, died Jan. 24, 2021, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Levi.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Kathleen A. Poland-Jones, 57, of Harrisonburg, died Jan. 23, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center, Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, West Virignia.
Cleo Warren, 87, of Augusta, West Virginia, died Jan. 25, 2021, at Hampshire Memorial Long Term Care Romney, WV.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Warren.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
William D. Wisman III, 27, of Stephenson, died Jan. 23, 2021.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
