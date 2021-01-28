John C. Foreman Sr., 75, of Shenandoah County, died Jan. 23, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
John J. Jacob Sr., 81, of Winchester, died Jan. 26, 2021, at Heritage Hall Senior Living, Leesburg.
He is survived by his wife, Amy S. Jacob.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Melody K. Knupp, 63, of Salisbury, Maryland, died Jan. 24, 2021, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Lola M. Lee, 89, of Winchester, died Jan. 26, 2021, at The Willows of Meadow Branch, Winchester.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George H. Lee.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
Lionel Nivens, 70, of Saint Albans, New York, died Jan. 25, 2021, in Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy W. Nivens.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, Virginia.
Ruth H. Renner, 93, of Middletown, died Jan. 25, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice In-Patient Care Center, Winchester.
Arrangements are by Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg.
Borden M. Ritter Sr., 85, of Frederick County, died Jan. 26, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is surviving is his wife, Maxine J. Ritter.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Douglas L. Ruckman, 61, of Winchester, died Jan. 26, 2021, in his residence.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
