Lillian S. Boone, 92, of Winchester, died Jan. 26, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley L. Boone.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Tricia A. O. Lee, 41, of Augusta, West Virginia, died Jan. 28, 2021, at her residence.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Edna D. Ritz, 90, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, died Jan. 23, 2021, at Alexander Guest House Assisted Living.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Ritz.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Carrie L. Stone, 91, of Manassas, died Jan. 27, 2021, in Paramount Senior Living, Manassas.
She was peceded in death by her husband, Billy Stone.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Mildred M. Whitacre, 84, of Capon Bridge, West Virginia, died Jan. 27, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Fred E. Whitacre.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV.
