Louella M. Beyer, 72, of Greenspring, West Virginia, died Dec. 30, 2021 at Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Romney, WV.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Judith Borsato, 79, of Winchester, died Jan. 1, 2022.
She is survived by her husband, Louis Borsato.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Darrell Heare, 61, of Romney, West Virignia, died Dec. 31, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Stanley Lineweaver, 63, of Winchester, died Dec. 31, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela Lineweaver.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Walter R. Long, Jr., 32, of Winchester, died Dec. 30, 2021, in Frederick County.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
David A. Morelli, of Stephens City, died Dec. 22, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Kim E. Morelli.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
Edith F. Shirley, 72, of Stephens City, died Dec. 30, 2021, at Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury, Winchester.
She is survived by her husband, Terry L. Shirley.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
Ruth E. Strother, 101, of Shanks, WV, died Dec. 30, 2021, at Stonerise nursing facility in Berkeley Springs, WV.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin W. Strother.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home, Capon Bridge, WV.
Joanne L. Vacca, 66, of Round Hill, died Dec. 28, 2021, in the Mayo Clinic, Jackson Beach, Florida.
She is survived by her husband, Frank A. Vacca.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Michael J. Van Zandt, 65, of Winchester, died Dec. 21, 2021, in Winchester Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Julie A. Van Zandt.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
