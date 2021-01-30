Janet L. Cave, 85, of Stephens City, died Jan. 27, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Granville M. Cave.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Kimberly D. Jordan, age 51, of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, died Jan. 28, 2021, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Mark E. Jordan, Sr.
Arrangements are by Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Berkeley Springs, WV.
Lee Roy Orndorff, 97, of White Post, died Jan. 28, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
He is survived by his wife, Dot Orndorff.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Robert G. Titchenell, 64, of Frederick County, died Jan. 27, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Anne Palmer.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
