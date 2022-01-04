Kevin P. Collins, 63, of Berryville, died Jan. 2, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Robin D. Collins.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
R. Jeffery “Jeff” Householder, 53, of Capon Bridge, West Virignia, died Dec. 27, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
Hugh Price Jr., 77, of Stephens City, died, Jan. 2, 2022, in Fox Trail Assisted Living.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nora G. Price.
Private Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Michael L. Short, 65, of Stephens City, died Jan. 1, 2022, in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester.
He is survived by his wife, Loretta N. C. Short.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.