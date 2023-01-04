Aubrey R. Cannon, 84, of Middletown, died Dec. 31, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Ann E. Cannon.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Donna L. Digruttolo, 67, of Augusta, West Virginia, died Jan. 3, 2023, at her residence.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Michael C. Dorgan, Jr., 86, of Front Royal, died Jan. 2, 2023, in Lavender Hills Nursing Home. (VET!!)
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mararet J. Dorgan.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Barbara L. Fishel, 73, of Slanesville, West Virginia, died Jan. 2, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Clinton E. Jackson, 30, of Front Royal, died Dec. 26, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Dennis E. Lupton, 71, of Capon Bridge, West Virginia, died Dec. 30, 2022, at Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Facility, Kearneysville, WV.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.