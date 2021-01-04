H.W. Ashburn Jr., of Winchester, died Dec. 31, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Betty J. Ashburn.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester
Genevieve K. Bursey, 95, of Winchester, died Jan. 1, 2021.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Peggy Carpenter, 89, of Clarke County, died Jan. 3, 2021.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Beverley A. Costello, 80, of Frederick County, died Dec. 30, 2020, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, R. Edward Costello.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Frederick H. Lutz, 82, of Frederick County, died Dec. 24, 2020, at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.
He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Lutz.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Susan L. Mahon, 65, of Wardensville, West Virginia, died Jan. 1, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville, WV.
Dean W. Martin, 60, of Front Royal, died Dec. 31, 2020, in Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Regina Martin.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Robert J. Miller, 85, of Frederick County, died Dec. 26, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna R. Miller.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Anthony V. Nespoli, 75, of Winchester, died Dec. 29, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Susan L. Nespoli.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Raymond S. Perry Jr., 43, of Frederick County, died Dec. 30, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Garland I. Pope, 96, of Clarke County, died Dec. 31, 2020, at his son’s residence.
He is survived by his wife, Irene Pope.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Michael P. Stevens, 44, of Frederick County, died Dec. 29, 2020.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Logan A. Young, 30, of Winchester, died Dec. 27, 2020, in the Line of Duty.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
