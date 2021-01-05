Donald A. Johnston, 81, of Stephens City, died Dec. 29, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Jack A. Rickel, 97, of Berryville, died Jan. 2, 2021, in Winchester Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria J.Rickel.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Alberta L. Swisher, 88, of Frederick County, died Jan. 2, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cledith C. Swisher.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Russell L. Vance Jr., 57, of Winchester, died Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Georgetown University Hospital.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
