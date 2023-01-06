Tony D. Knouse, 64, of Winchester, died Jan. 2, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife, Kay Knouse.

Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.

