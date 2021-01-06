Connie C. Didawick, 56, of Points, West Virginia, died Dec, 30, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Daniel J. Eppard, 25, of Frederick County, died Jan. 2, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Joseph F. Mattaino Jr., 60, of Winchester, died Dec. 31, 2020, in Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Beatriz E. Mattaino.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
