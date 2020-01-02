Ella Louise Sargent Doyle, 95, of Winchester, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at her home in The Willows of Meadow Branch.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Doyle.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
James Edward Grim, 88, of Harpers Ferry, W.Va., died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Ann Silveous Grim.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Virginia Elizabeth Walker Snapp, 92, of Frederick County, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carlton Raymond Snapp.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
