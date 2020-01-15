Carl Dove Bower, 94, of Winchester, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Mildred Bower.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Nancy A. Crim, 89, of Winchester, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas D. Crim.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Mary June Jeter, 68, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
She is survived by her husband, Paul Richard Jeter.
Arrangements are by Direct Cremation Services of Virginia, Stephens City.
Frank Ray Morefield, 82, of Falling Waters, W.Va., died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Carolin “Boop” Dodson Morefield.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman’s Crossing.
Elwood Junior Shifflett, 80, of Winchester, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Lucille Malone Shifflett.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.