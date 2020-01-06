Elsie Lee Benegar, 94, of Winchester, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Hilltop House, Winchester.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lenard A. Benegar.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Lillian Roslee Bragg, 91, of Winchester, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Berkeley Medical Center, Martinsburg, W.Va.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Martin Bragg Sr.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Robert H. Hodges Sr., 71, of Stephenson, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Vickie Kalafat Hodges.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home.
Ann Elizabeth Jones, 89, of Winchester, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Orchard Woods Health Center at the Village at Orchard Ridge, Winchester.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Patricia Evans Kukanich, 79, of Winchester, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at her residence.
She is survived by her husband, Stanley Gregory Kukanich.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
David “Dave" "Mike” Lober, 69, of Boyce, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Ann Lober.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Calvin Gene Loy, 92, of Frederick County, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Lee Palmer Loy.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
William Edward Nelms, 91, of Star Tannery, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Joy L. Nelms.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Ronald Allen Paget, 79, of Martinsburg, W.Va. and Winchester, died Jan. 3, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his former wives. He is survived by his wife, June Parker Paget.
Arrangements are by Brown Funeral Homes, Inwood, W.Va.
Jerry Alvin Thomas, 80, of Middletown, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Inova Fairfax Memorial Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Texie S. Thomas.
Arrangements are by Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg.
Terence “Terry” Walters, 82, of Frederick County, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Darla Jean Walters.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
