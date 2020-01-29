Betty Lou Benson, 77, of Augusta, West Virginia, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ronald Frances Galvin, and is survived by her second husband, August Frank Benson Jr.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Douglas Westbrook Ewell died.
He is survived by his wife, Terry Ewell.
Arrangements are by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Elmo Bryan Frye, 92, of Augusta, West Virginia, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nadine Woody Frye.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Kyle Glenn Landis, 20, of Stephens City, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Radford.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Judith Anne Oates, 69, of Winchester, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Mary Hisghman Shrout, 76, of Winchester, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, married Lowell Thomas “Tom” Shrout.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
