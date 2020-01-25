David Lee Brill, 78, of Frederick County, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Fairfax INOVA Hospital.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Garry Lee Cochran, 61, of Winchester, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
Joanna “Joan” Gnegy, 90, of Winchester, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Nellie G. Herberger, 89, of Winchester, formerly of Lowellville, Ohio, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Herberger
Arrangements are by Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, Lowellville.
Glenn Lee Lambert, 83, of Cumberland, Maryland, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home, Paw Paw, West Virginia.
Earl Linwood Layman, 89, of Stephens City, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Janet H. Layman.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Charles B. Pearce Sr., 88, of Gore, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at home.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Pearce.
Madge Orndorff Strosnider, 94, formerly of Stephens City, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Brittany Manor Living and Rehab Center, Midland, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Strosnider.
Arrangements are by Ware-Smith Woolever Funeral Directors, Midland.
