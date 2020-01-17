Daniel W. Bowser Jr., 72, of Winchester, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester.
Edwin A. “Ed” Coffin, 86, of Winchester, Virginia died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Greene Coffin.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Maria I. D’Antonio, 88, of Basye, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Richard D’Antonio.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
Cynthia North Wells Hill died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Huntsville, Alabama.
Bonnie Mae Pelzer-Pugliese, 59, of Winchester, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at her residence.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Rose Marie Rinker, 55, of Winchester, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas E. Rinker.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Agnes Cecelia Virtue, 89, of Capon Bridge, West Virginia, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at her residence.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
