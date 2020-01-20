Cordula Sonya Ash, 66, of Winchester, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Dale A. Ash Sr.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Command Sgt. Maj. Robert M “Bob” Belch Sr. (U.S. Army, retired), 97, of Cross Junction, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Berta W. Belch.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Andras Csizmadia, 82 of New Milford, Connecticut, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Candlewood Valley Care Center, New Milford.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Louise (Keeler) Csizmadia.
Arrangements are by Hull Funeral Home, Danbury, Connecticut.
Evelyn C. “Jeanne” Harris, 87, of Stephens City, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at StoneSprings Hospital Center, Dulles.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond C. Harris Jr.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Donald Stuart Herring, 82, of Winchester, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy A. Herring.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
George C. Stierhoff Jr., 94, of Lititz, Pennsylvania, formerly of Winchester, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia S. Stierhoff.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Eugene Oliver White, 101, of Boyce, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Rose Hill Health and Rehab, Berryville.
She was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Miller.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
