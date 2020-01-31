Elmer Earl Foreman, 79, of Winchester, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Doris Dixon Foreman.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Robert Harrison Lamp, 94, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the Church of God Home, Carlisle, Pennsylvania.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Olga Lehua Williams Lamp.
Arrangements are by Malpezzi Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg.
Joyce Elaine Kaplon Parker, 85, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Parker.
Margel Belle Rosenberger, 88, of Gore, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Spring Arbor Senior Living, Winchester.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl J. Rosenberger.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Jean G. “Mimi” Saffer, 70, of Front Royal, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Lee Saffer.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Steven W. Shrader, 69, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, formerly of Winchester, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia O’Connor.
