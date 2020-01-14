James Edward Gillum, 76, of Springfield, W.Va., died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Western Maryland Health System, Cumberland, Md.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Romney, W.Va.
Kenneth Edward Mosher, 69, of Lake Frederick, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Mosher.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Calvin Homer Ritenour, 97, of Strasburg, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Karsie Darnell Ritenour.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
Marry M. Sheets, 90, of Capon Bridge, W.Va., died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the home of her daughter Grace Sheets in Winston Salem, N.C.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard E. Sheets.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Connie Lou (Rotz) Smart, 63, of Stephens City, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Mark Wilson Smith, 49, of Winchester, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Frederick County.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
Dr. Amory Mstislav Sommaripa, 89, of Harrisburg, Pa., died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Pat Sommaripa.
Arrangements are by Parthemore Funeral Home and Cremation Services, New Cumberland, Pa.
