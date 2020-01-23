Ann H. Gum, 93, formerly of Strasburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Arrangements are by Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg.
Melanie Faith (Nuri) Laster, 52, of Woodbridge, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.
Melanie is survived by her husband, Paul Laster.
Myrtle Jane Shoemaker Mort, 86, of Winchester, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Carroll Mort.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Lt. Cmdr. Richard Palmer O’Hara (U.S. Navy, retired), 72, of Winchester, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Lynn Sager.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
