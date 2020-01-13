Julian Wayne Driver, 94, of Round Hill, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Commonwealth Senior Living, Berryville.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen Elizabeth Lake Driver.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Kimberly Ann “Kim” Hott, 62, of Capon Bridge, W.Va., died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Inova Fairfax Hospital.
She is survived by her husband, Gary L. Hott Sr.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Loretta Lucian O’Brien, 81, of Romney, W.Va., died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Romney W.Va.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Romney, W.Va.
Charles Edward Terry, 77 of Front Royal, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Fox Trail Senior Living.
Arrangements are by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Arthur Woodrow Tharpe Jr., 55, of Jersey City, N.J., formerly of Strasburg, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Jersey City Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg.
