Paul William Gallahan, 81, of Berryville, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Consulate Healthcare, Woodstock.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Patrick J. McTavish, 71, of Southport, N.C., died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice, Bolivia, N.C.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca McTavish
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Karen Elizabeth Dew Messinger, 72, of Middletown, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at an assisted living center in Winchester.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
James Leigh Ruos, 85, of Paris, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ruos.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Patti Williams, 64, of Frederick County, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at her residence.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Williams.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
