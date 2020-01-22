Daniel W. Bowser Jr., 72, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
Noreen Consalvo Dunlap, 72, of Gore, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at her residence.
She is survived by her husband, Lohr E. “Skip” Dunlap Jr.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Mary L. Gillison, 60, of Berryville, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.
Melvin Eugene Strother, 76, of San Antonio, formerly of Berryville, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Strother.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Helen B. Perry, 94, of Winchester, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Leonard Perry.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
