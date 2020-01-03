Col. James William Barnett Jr. (U.S. Army, retired), 93, of Winchester, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at The Retreat at Berryville.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Barnett.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Roy Lee Barr, 90, of Winchester, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Evergreen Health and Rehab.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah Jane Bryan Barr.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
M. Mae Snyder Butler-Dabay, 88, of Winchester, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Owen Gordon Butler, and her second husband, David H. Dabay.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Richard Beverly Byrne, 100, of Berryville, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Julia Marie Byrne.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Pastor Clarence “Chuck” R. Davis Jr., 71, of Winchester, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
He is survived by his wife, Linda K. Davis.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Tonya Renee Donivan, 40, of Cross Junction, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Sylvester Donivan Sr.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Robert Bernard Freschi Sr., 87, of Bluemont, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann Ross.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Dr. Ellen A. Keiter, 77, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Charleston, Ill.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Richard Keiter.
Arrangements are by Adams Funeral Chapel, Charleston.
Robert Granville Leonard Jr., 89, of Front Royal, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Roxanna Coffman Kibler, and was preceded in death by his first wife, Elizabeth Jean Kirby.
Arrangements are by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Charles Richard Merritt, 70, of Winchester, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at the Martinsburg VA Medical Center, Martinsburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Strasburg.
John R. Powell, 67, of Frederick County, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Veronica Lynn Powell.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Anna Belle Smith, 94, of Bunker Hill, W.Va, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, A. Pershing Smith.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Alvin Leo Vann Sr., 83, of Maurertown, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley “Marie” Stoneburner Vann.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Woodstock.
