Susan McCuen “Sue” (Pope) Beach, 74, of Winchester, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Stanley Beach.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
William A. “Bill” Dincher, 86, of Winchester, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Ann Dincher.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Margaret A. (Robare) Fratini, of Winchester, died.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Fratini.
John Zimet, 81, of Winchester, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Surviving is his wife, Kristin Camitta Zimet.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
