Joann Louise Hogbin, 78, of Augusta, West Virginia, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
Alina Learned, 98, of Berryville, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Commonwealth Senior Living.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Learned.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Carole Sharon Oates, of Ellicott City, Maryland, formerly of Stephen City, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Oates Sr.
Arrangements are by Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park Inc., Elkridge, Maryland.
John Lawson Sidell, 81, of Winchester, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Edna (Lee) Sidell
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Linda Suzanne Whitacre, 70, of Arlington, Texas, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
