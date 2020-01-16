Melinda Brannon Hickey, 50, daughter, formerly of Winchester, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Seaside, Fla.
Lucy B. “Tom” Keller, 94, of Winchester, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Keller.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Russell Holly “Rusty” Mallow Sr., 83, of Frederick County, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Bayliss Mallow.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Alice Mae Voysey, 75, of Winchester, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Spring Arbor of Winchester.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Alfred Voysey.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
