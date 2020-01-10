Kinley B. Alfred, 85, of Berryville, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Rose Hill Nursing Facility.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Marie (Cooper) Alfred.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
David Otto Allen, 86, of Front Royal, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Fox Trail Assisted Living.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Christine Allen Davison, 89, of Berryville, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at The Retreat of Berryville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert August Davison.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Peggy Sue LaFollette, 86, of Winchester, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Beverly L. "Bunk" LaFollette.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Laura Ann Larrick, 60, of Richmond, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at home.
Hubert Paul Mason Jr., 70, of Winchester, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Puffinburger.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Jack Ronald Raum, 90, of Winchester, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at his home. VET!!!
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Ann Raum.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Master Chief Thomas Arthur "Gramps" Ryan, 76, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the Cottage at Spring Arbor, Winchester. VET!!!
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn Ryan.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Winchester.
Peggy Lee (Berry) Wease, 81, of Winchester, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Paul Samuel Wease.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Karen Louise White, 59, of Winchester, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester.
