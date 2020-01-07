Shirley S. Branchaud, 92, of Stephens City, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Port Charlotte, Fla.
She is survived by her husband, Leo M. Branchaud.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Allen William Derflinger, 83, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Saffell Derflinger.
Arrangements are by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Mary Ellen Gross, 90, of Frederick County, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Brendon Gross.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Charles Hoak, 87, of Frederick County, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Lea Palmer Hoak.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
David Rudolph “Boo Boo” Jenkins II, 39, of Berryville, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Inova Fairfax Hospital, Falls Church.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Linda Holliday Jenkins, 69, of Winchester, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Jenkins Sr.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Barbara Pickeral Lee, 76, of Strasburg, formerly of Bluemont, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy Reardon Lee.
Arrangements are by Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Strasburg.
William Kerfot ”Bill” Longerbeam, 89, of Charles Town, W.Va., died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa Johnson Longerbeam.
Arrangements are by Melvin T. Strider Colonial Funeral Home, Ranson, W.Va.
Judy Mae Vinson, 68, of Romney, W.Va., died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Dawn View Center, Fort Ashby, W.Va.
She is survived by her husband, Clifford L. Vinson.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, W.Va.
Terrence “Terry” Walters, 82, of Stephens City, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Darla Jean Canada.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
