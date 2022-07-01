James T. Blaker, 75, of Berryville, died June 29, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Mostly sunny early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 89F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Mostly cloudy skies in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms may develop after midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 1, 2022 @ 12:40 am
WINCHESTER — City Council and the Winchester School Board have pledged to work more closely together when developing annual operating budgets for Winchester Public Schools.
WINCHESTER — Blue Ridge Hospice has launched a 24/7 telephone support service to make it easier for the community to access the nonprofit's end-of-life services as soon as the need arises.
WINCHESTER — The Winchester School Board on Monday night voted unanimously to reduce its fisal year 2023 general operating fund by $1,196,918, from the previously approved amount of $66,144,483 to $64,947,565.
WINCHESTER — Residents of the Raven Pointe subdivision want the Frederick County government to restrict through truck traffic on several streets in their neighborhood, but the county’s transportation committee on Monday decided not to move forward with the request.
HARRISONBURG — A Winchester man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for distributing eutylone, a synthetic substance similar to amphetamine that many dealers falsely sell as the psychoactive drug MDMA.
WINCHESTER — A Maryland man has been indicted for attempted second-degree murder after allegedly firing a shot at a man in Frederick County that missed its target and instead hit a nearby townhouse.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.