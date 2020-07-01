Zachary A. Carter, 22, of Clear Brook, died June 29, 2019.
Surviving are his parents, Donald and Kelly Corder.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester
Marjorie M. McFarland, 95, of Winchester, died June 30, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond P. McFarland.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Esther A. Scott, 85, of Winchester, died June 25, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James P. Scott.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Quentin J. Strawderman, 24, of Moorefield, West Virginia, died June 26, 2020.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.