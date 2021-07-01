Margaret J. Harrison, 68, of Wardensville, West Virginia, died June 28, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville, WV.
Catherine V. Hartley, 97, of Stephens City, died June 29, 2021.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Gloria A. Newlin, 57, of Winchester, died June 29, 2021, at Envoy of Woodbridge.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Betty Z. Swisher, 90, of Capon Bridge, West Virginia, died June 29, 2021, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital Long Term Care, Romney, WV.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett H. Swisher.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
