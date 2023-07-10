Death notices for July 10 Jul 10, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Daniel L. Clipp Jr., 59, of Winchester, died July 6, 2023, in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester. Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Site search Search Most Popular Most Popular Police investigating mysterious disappearance of Winchester woman Sheriff's Office: Arrest made in 'brutal' Frederick County double homicide Frederick Fire and Rescue recruit dies in line-of-duty Girl, 8, raises $1,400 to help build Katie's Comfort House Supervisors to consider plan for warehouses, hotel and restaurant near I-81 next week 2 Frederick County teens qualify for Bassmaster High School National Championship Car strikes side of McDonald's on Pleasant Valley Road Dog breeding kennel near Middletown gets panel's support to resolve violation Rail to Trail project awaits OK from state transportation board Strasburg police seek clues in suspicious death Latest AP News Deep partisanship will be on display as Congress releases competing voting bills Biden is off to Windsor Castle to have tea with King Charles and promote clean energy Trump and DeSantis begin eyeing Super Tuesday states as they prepare for 2024 long game Democrat Crystal Quade shows off roller derby skills in Missouri governor campaign launch video Virginia News Families with transgender kids are increasingly forced to travel out of state for the care they need Families with transgender kids are increasingly forced to travel out of state for the care they need Bumblebee, the Cookie Monster, you name it, Virginia man dresses in costumes to make people smile Pastor crafts window to ‘Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood’
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.