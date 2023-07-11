Dr. Robert L. Bovey, Capt., USN, Ret., 85, died July 8, 2023, in Winchester. (VET!!)
He is survived by his wife, Rosalind Bovey.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
James H. Davis, 57, of Winchester, died July 5, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Alison H. Hargrove, 60, of Strasburg, died July 7, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Gary E. Hill, 75, of High View, West Virginia, died July 10, 2023, at Berkeley Springs Healthcare Center, Berkeley Springs, WV.
He is survived by his wife Linda A. Hill.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.