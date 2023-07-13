Death notices for July 13 Jul 13, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save John T. Apperson, 80, of Round Hill, died July 11, 2023 in Aldie.He is survived by his wife, Sherron H. Apperson. Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Site search Search Most Popular Most Popular Court documents: double homicide suspect had previous romantic relationship with one of the victims In Winchester, one woman found but a second is still missing BAR pauses further action on S. Washington St. renovations Out of the Past ... from the archives of The Winchester Star Boys' Athlete of the Year: Handley's Emerson Fusco Procession honors fallen Frederick County Fire and Rescue recruit Strasburg man enjoys traveling the country in his VW van Valley Health unveils medical transport helicopter Brian Hester seeks reelection to FCPS school board Latest AP News House Republicans set to interrogate FTC's Khan over ethics, antitrust issues The US House majority is in play next year after a weak GOP midterm showing and recent court ruling Biden is closing out his Europe trip by showcasing new NATO member Finland NASA Sets Briefings for Next International Space Station Crew Missions Legislation Introduced to Accelerate Life-Saving Change for Women Impacted by Lung Cancer Interior Department official with key role in Colorado River talks is stepping down Trump lashes out after Justice Department no longer says presidency shields him from defamation suit California Gov. Gavin Newsom steps in to help revive a stalled bill on child trafficking Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder appeals 20-year prison term in massive corruption scheme Vice President Kamala Harris makes history with tiebreaking votes in Senate Vice President Harris matches record for most tiebreaking votes in the US Senate, casting 31st to advance nomination Labor rift deepens between Republican governor and dockworkers in South Carolina Mississippi discriminates against Black residents with appointed judges, Justice Department says Pedestrian killed by car fleeing Secret Service near White House North Carolina Republicans introduce public education overhaul in dwindling days of session Virginia News American woman says she thought she would die when New Zealand volcano erupted Companies owned by West Virginia governor agree to catch up on mine safety fines Appeals court again blocks construction on Mountain Valley Pipeline Families with transgender kids are increasingly forced to travel out of state for the care they need Families with transgender kids are increasingly forced to travel out of state for the care they need Bumblebee, the Cookie Monster, you name it, Virginia man dresses in costumes to make people smile Pastor crafts window to ‘Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood’ Rail union says Virginia derailment renews questions about Norfolk Southern's safety practices
