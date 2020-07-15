Alan S. Benner, 58, of White Post, died Monday, July 13, 2020.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
Jerry N. Gilbert, Jr., 71, of Winchester, died July 10, 2020, in Winchester.
He is survived by hi wife, Joan Clemons Gilbert.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral Home, Winchester.
Joyce A. Moore, 74, of Frederick County, died July 11, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Moore.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Kenneth L. Parrill, Sr., 92, of Cross Junction, died July 11, 2020, at Commonwealth Senior Living, Berryville.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
